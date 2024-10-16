Team India managed to draw out a victory inside two days as they took on Bangladesh in the final Test of the series in Kanpur. Rain and poor drainage system at the Green Pak Stadium frustrated fans and the two teams for the most part of the match. As India prepared to take on New Zealand in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium, starting Wednesday, the first day produced a disappointing picture, with rain washing out the first session. However, unlike the situation was Kanpur, Bengaluru's excellent drainage system has fans' hopes high.

It is already known that Chinnaswamy's outfield isn't a cause of concern for the two teams and officials as the venue's the SubAir system can remove around 10000 litres of water per minute. The match can start in about 60 minutes from the time the rain stops.

As the topic of Chinnaswamy's drainage system became a subject of chatter on social media, fans shared a brilliant video showcasing how effective the drainage system at the venue is.

As for the opening Test between India and New Zealand, even the toss, which was scheduled at 9 AM, could not take place as rain came down relentlessly over the city from morning. There was a smattering of spectators at the stadium despite the inclement weather.

But the only moment of excitement for them was the sighting of star batter Virat Kohli and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who went for an indoor net session along with assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

There remain expectations of some sort of play being possible on Day 1 of the opening match of the series. While India did manage to push and carve out a result in 2 days of play against Bangladesh, such an outcome might not be possible again.

With PTI Inputs