Akash Deep made a sensational start to the second innings of the third Test against New Zealand. Opening the bowling, Akash Deep clean bowled New Zealand captain Tom Latham in the very first over. In the fourth ball of the first over, Akash Deep had trapped Latham on the pads, to which the umpire gave out LBW. However, the decision was overturn after Latham took a DRS Review. The very next ball, Akash Deep responded with aplomb, completely dismantling Latham's stumps.

Watch: Akash Deep demolishes Tom Latham's stumps

Ever since making his debut against England in February 2024, Akash Deep has impressed in his few Tests for India. After dismissing Latham, Akash Deep had picked up nine wickets in eight innings with the new ball, averaging under 12 in the early stages.

The pacer has also been selected for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia later this year, and is expected to play a crucial role in the seaming and bouncy conditions Down Under.

His delivery left fans on social media very impressed.

Coming out as India's final batter, Akash Deep got run out without facing a ball as India were bowled out for 263. It was the first time India took a first innings lead in the Test series.

The 27-year-old's Test form may also play a role in deciding his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) between 2022 and 2024, he was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

However, with Indian pacers being prized assets, Akash Deep's good form in Test cricket, particularly with the new ball, could convince franchises to spend big on him in the auction.

RCB chose to retain only three players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Stalwart Virat Kohli was retained for Rs 21 crore, batter Rajat Patidar for Rs 11 cr and uncapped pacer Yash Dayal for Rs 5 cr.