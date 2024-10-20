After their eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma-led India have made a change in their team. They have added another member in the previous 15-man squad. As a result, the Indian team now consists of 16 players for the remaining two Test matches against New Zealand. The name that has been included in the list is all-rounder Washington Sundar. The player, who bowls right-arm off-spin and bats left-handed, was not there even in the reserves of the squad that was announced earlier for the Test series against New Zealand. The win was New Zealand's first Test success in India since 1988.

India did feel the absence of one of their best young talents, as fine batting performances from Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway and fiery bowling spells from Matt Henry and William O'Rourke helped New Zealand secure their first Test win in India after 36 years as they defeated the hosts by eight wickets despite a fine fightback from the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 table-toppers.

Despite fine knocks from Sarfaraz Khan and Pant, India faced a collapse after the introduction of the new ball and could set only 107 runs for the Kiwis, which they chased down successfully.

Speaking about the match in the post-match presser, Rohit said about Gill, "Shubman Gill seems okay at this point in time."

During the match, Gill was often witnessed practicing in the nets, seeming to have overcome his fitness issues.

The second Test begins on Thursday in Pune, while Mumbai will host the series decider from November 1.

India's updated squad for the second and third Test against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

(With ANI Inputs)