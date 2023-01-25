India handed a 90-run defeat to New Zealand in the third and final ODI match on Tuesday to complete a series sweep. The game that took place at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore saw the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur star for India. Rohit Sharma (101 off 85 balls) and Shubman Gill (112 off 78 balls) hit centuries as India posted 385 for 9 after New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field. In reply, the Blackcaps were bundled out for 295 runs as Shardul and Kuldeep picked three wickets apiece.

During the post-match presentation, a hilarious incident came to light in which Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen involved in banter with his teammate Kuldeep Yadav on the ground. While the left-arm spinner was talking to Mohammed Siraj, Chahal held Kuldeep's ears from behind and shook his head.

With the victory over New Zealand on Tuesday, India took the top spot in ODI rankings, replacing England at helm. India now have a rating point of 114 while the Three Lions have 113 rating points. Australia are at the third position with a rating point of 112. New Zealand and Pakistan hold the fourth and fifth spots with rating points of 111 and 106, respectively.

Talking about the India vs New Zealand ODI series, the Rohit Sharma-led side had inched past the guests by 12 runs in the opening game. In the second match, India registered a dominating 8-wicket win to seal the series beforehand.

