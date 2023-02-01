Often categorised as the ‘future of Indian batting', Shubman Gill proved that he does belong to the T20 internationals, scoring his maiden century in the format in the 3rd and final T20I of the series against New Zealand. Gill, who had famously scored a double hundred in the ODIs against the Kiwis earlier, reached the triple-digit score in the shortest format for the first time in his career. Gill completed his century in just 54 balls, becoming the 5th Indian to score a T20I hundred.

Gill, who ended his innings at 126, has now registered the highest score for an Indian in T20 internationals. Earlier, Virat Kohli held the record for scoring the highest-score for an Indian in T20Is. Kohli had scored an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. Gill surpassed him in the match against the Kiwis.

Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium to score 126 not out off just 63 balls balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes.

But the start was far from rosy for India after electing to bat as Mitchell Santner made a master-stroke decision by handing Michael Bracewell the second over and the off-spinner reposed his captain's faith by removing an out-of-form Ishan Kishan, who was adjudged LBW with the second ball of the over.

In-form Gill struck two boundaries off Lockie Ferguson in the next over. He was at his ominous best, be it pick up hits, drives or pulls to continue his onslaught.

Shubman Gill silencing critics

Gill has been receiving plenty of criticism for his performances in the shortest format for India of late. With someone like Prithvi Shaw waiting on the bench, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had said that Gill's "basic game" doesn't suit the shortest format as much as Shaw's does.

“I feel Shubman Gill has to get better against spin, on a spinning wicket. He had his struggles against Bangladesh as well. Yes, he has been fabulous in the 50-over format, got good wickets to bat on, with 5 fielders inside, But then, you've got to get better when the ball starts spinning, gripping and bouncing as well. He will get tested, not only against seam but spin as well,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“He still hasn't found his feet in T20 format, when it comes to playing international cricket. Sometimes you have to play at a different tempo. His basic game suits 50-over format. Someone like Prithvi Shaw, his basic instinctive game is made for T20 cricket. Shubman Gill is someone whose basic game is made for 50-over format. How quickly he learns and adapts to this format will decide whether he will be able to play all the three formats,” Gambhir asserted.

However, with his performance against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, Gill has proved that can be a superstar in the shortest format too.

