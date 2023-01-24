Continuing his blazing hot form, Shubman Gill brought up his 4th ODI century, in the 3rd match of the series against New Zealand on Tuesday. Having scored 208 and 40-not out in the first two matches of the series, Gill is already the top-scoring batter in the 3-match assignment by a distance. As Gill touched the 112-run mark in the match at Indore, he matched Pakistan captain Babar Azam's record of scoring the 'most number of runs in a 3-match ODI series'.

Until being equalled by the young India opener, Babar had solely held the record of scoring the most number of runs (360) in a 3-match ODI series. Gill needed 113 runs to surpass the Pakistan stalwart's record but he was dismissed for 112.

Gill, the opening batter was comprehensively supported by the India skipper Rohit Sharma from the other end of the pitch. Rohit, who hadn't scored an ODI ton for three years, also reached the three-figure mark as he brought up his 30th hundred in the format. However, Rohit couldn't continue his journey from there on, departing for 101.

The 23-year-old Gill is only the second batter in the history of the game to have scored more than 350 runs in a 3-match ODI series.

Following Gill in the list are Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes (349), South Africa's Quinton de Kock (342) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (330).

Gill was looking good to aim for another double hundred but his stay didn't last for long after the triple-digit score was up. The opener was dismissed for 112 off 78 balls by Blair Tickner.

But, by the time both Rohit and Gill had departed, India had comfortably put over 200 runs on the board.

