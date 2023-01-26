With three centuries in his last six ODI innings, India opener Shubman Gill seems to be a man on a mission. Having scored a double century in the first ODI against New Zealand, Gill slammed a counter-attacking ton in the third and final match, laying the foundation of India's 3-0 whitewash of the Kiwis. With the ODI World Cup set to be held in India later this year, Gill has been in dazzling form as he looks to cement his place in the team for the marquee event.

After the conclusion of the third ODI in Indore, India head coach Rahul Dravid had a candid conversation with Gill.

During the interview, Dravid revealed what Gill's father, Lakhwinder Gill, said to his son when he was not converting his good starts into hundreds.

"So when Shubman was scoring a lot of fifties and sixties and was batting well but not really converting them in big hundreds, his father said, 'Shubman are you only going to show us drizzles or you are actually going to show us some rain and some thunderstorms.' I think his father will be glad that over the last month what he has really made it rain," Dravid told Gill in a video shared by the BCCI.

However, Gill, who scored 112 off 78 balls in the third ODI, said that his father wouldn't be happy after he got out.

"I don't think he will be too happy about this game because he would definitely tell me 'I should have carried on in this game and look to have got another big score in this one,'" Shubman told Dravid.

"Hard task master your dad man. If we are not pushing you, he will. You are in good hands," replied Dravid.

