The bond between Hardik Pandya and former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni is quite well known. The all-rounder has paid tribute to the veteran on many occasions and it came as no surprise that he met Dhoni ahead of the first T20I encounter against New Zealand. The team landed in Ranchi on Wednesday and Pandya posted a picture with Dhoni on social media along with the caption - 'Sholay 2 coming soon'. It is a special series for Pandya as he will be leading the national side.

Sholay 2 coming soon 😉 pic.twitter.com/WixkPuBHg0 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 26, 2023

In the two pictures posted on Pandya's account, he can be seen posing with Dhoni. He was sitting in the driver's seat of a motorcycle while the former captain was in the side car.

Pandya has already lead the team against Ireland, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the past and with a brilliant captaincy record in the IPL 2022 with Gujarat Titans, a lot of experts have tipped him to get the position full-time. As of now, he will be covering for the absent Rohit Sharma.

Rohit led India to a 3-0 ODI series win over New Zealand with the right-handed batsman scoring his first century in over three years during the third match in Indore. However, he has not played a single T20I encounter for India since the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli have not featured for India in the shortest format of the sport and with the selectors looking to provide chances to youngster, it is a possibility that Pandya can be leading the team in the near future.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Federation's First Response Is Denial": Journalist On #MeToo Protests