Team India had a forgettable outing on Friday after they lost to New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Put to bat first, the visitors posted 176/6 after Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway played quick knocks of 59* and 52 respectively. Later, the Rohit Sharma-led side were restricted at 155/9, despite a quickfire of 50 off 28 balls by Washington Sundar. New Zealand claimed a victory by 21 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Team India will look to bounce back in the second T20I on Sunday in Lucknow.

Here's our predicted India XI for the second T20I:

Shubman Gill: The 23-year-old right-hander failed to fetch a big score in the first match and was dismissed for 7. He will look to play a more significant innings in the second T20I.

Ishan Kishan: The wicketkeeper-batter, who is known for playing powerful knocks, disappointed everyone in the first T20I after he fell for 4.

Suryakumar Yadav: The star batter was one of the positives for Team India as he played a knock of 47 off 34 balls. He is definitely capable of playing a better innings.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Rahul Tripathi: The right-handed batter made his international debut in the second T20I against Sri Lanka failed to open his run tally against New Zealand in the first T20I as he fell for a duck.

Hardik Pandya: The skipper failed to impress as he could only fetch 21 runs in 20 balls. Apart from this, he proved to be really expensive with the ball as he conceded 33 runs in three overs and went wicketless.

Deepak Hooda: The right-handed batter got dismissed for 10 runs in the first T20I. Hooda will now look to play a big knock in the next game.

Washington Sundar: The all-rounder turned out to be a hero for the hosts as his knock of 50 off 28 gave hosts a ray of hope. Apart from this, he even scalped two wickets in four overs.

Kuldeep Yadav: The left-arm wrist spinner came in place of Yuzvendra Chahal and scalped one wicket. He was economical as he leaked only 20 runs in four overs.

Arshdeep Singh: The young India pacer had a forgettable outing in the first T20I as he turned out to be the most expensive bowler of the night with an economy of 12.80. He conceded 51 runs in four overs.

Shivam Mavi: The right-handed pacer scalped one wicket and conceded 19 runs in two overs.

Umran Malik: The Jammu and Kashmir pacer went wicketless in the first T20I and turned out to be expensive with 16 runs in one over.

Featured Video Of The Day

Fight With Federation, Not Government: Wrestlers Amid #Metoo Protests