Team India registered a 12-run victory in a thrilling first ODI against New Zealand and took 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Shubman Gill became the star for the hosts as he smashed his maiden double hundred and guided Team India to a total of 349/8. Later, Mohammed Siraj continued his blistering form and scalped four wickets as the visitors were restricted to 337, despite a heroic knock from Michael Bracewell (140). As the Rohit Sharma-led side benched young pacer Umran Malik in their last two ODI games, there are chances that he might find himself a place in the Playing XI in the second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday.

Here's what we think could be India's predicted XI vs New Zealand in the second ODI:

Rohit Sharma: The Indian skipper looked in good touch as he formed a promising partnership with Shubman Gill before departing for 34 off 38 balls. Rohit will definitely look to get a big score in the second ODI.

Shubman Gill: The young opener shattered numerous records during the first ODI after he achieved his maiden double hundred and became the youngest player in the world to reach the landmark. He will be the centre of attention in the second ODI.

Virat Kohli:The star batter completely shut the critics with a phenomenal performance in the ODIs against Sri Lanka. Even though he was dismissed for 8 runs in the first ODI against New Zealand, he will look to bounce back in the second match.

Suryakumar Yadav: The 32-year-old batter played a quick knock of 31 off 26 balls and gave a strong support to Gill. He has shown his true mettle in the previous matches and will definitely be looking for a big innings.

Ishan Kishan: After being benched for the ODIs against Sri Lanka despite scoring a double ton against Bangladesh, the wicketkeeper-batter failed to leave a mark in the first match against the Kiwis as he got dismissed for 5.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder scored 28 runs off 38 balls in the first ODI. He also scalped one wicket but he turned out to be really expensive as he conceded 70 runs in his seven-over spell.

Washington Sundar:Coming in as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer, the all-rounder scored 12 runs off 14 balls but went wicketless with the ball.

Shardul Thakur: The bowling all-rounder could get only three runs with the bat but went on to scalp two wickets. His economy in the first ODI was 7.40.

Kuldeep Yadav:The wrist-spinner once again proved his worth in the team as he scalped two wickets and also delivered a maiden over. He only conceded 43 runs in his eight-over spell.

Mohammad Shami:The veteran pacer scalped one wicket and leaked 69 runs in 10 overs. However, he also picked up an injury on his finger while trying to take a catch. There are chances that the management might give him a rest and bring Umran Malik in his place.

Mohammed Siraj: The 28-year-old pacer completely dismantled New Zealand's batting line-up as he scalped four wickets. Siraj is still looking for his maiden five-wicket haul in the ODIs.

