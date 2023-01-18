Since the time Shubman Gill became a household name with his exploits at the 2018 U-19 World Cup, Indian cricket expected big things from him. The young opener for Punjab has not disappointed so far. On Wednesday, Gill scored his third ODI ton in his 19th match in the format to continue his phenomenal rise. He reached the triple-fugue mark in just 87 balls against New Zealand in the first ODI of a three-match series in Hyderabad. The 23-year-old Gill also has a Test century.

This was Gill's second straight ton in successive games. he had scored a brilliant 116 against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. In the first ODI against new Zealand, Gill also completed 1000 runs in just 19 innings. He is the fastest Indian to reach the mark, surpassing Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan - both of whom scored 1000 runs in the format in 24 innings.

Gill is also now the joint second-fastest ever to score 1000 runs along with Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. In completing 1000 runs in 19 innings, Gill surpassed the likes of Viv Richards, Babar Azam, Kevin Pietsersen, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen - all of whom scored 1000 ODI runs in 21 innings. Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (18 innings) is the fastest to 1000 runs in ODIs.

Ahead of the New Zealand and Sri Lanka ODI series, Gil had the full backing of the India skipper Rohit Sharma. Despite the presence of a power-hitter like Ishan Kishan, Gill was preferred as the opening partner of Rohit. And the youngster showed enough maturity on most occasion. What has stood out in Gill's recent innings is his strike-rate. He looks to be making a conscious effort in upping the ante to suit the team's cause.

With Shikhar Dhawan almost out of ODI contention, if Shubman can continue his form, he will be preferred in the long run in the opening slot with ODI World Cup at home in a few months' time.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

India Register Biggest-Ever Win In ODI History, Beat Sri Lanka By 317 Runs