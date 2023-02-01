IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Live Updates:Team India will take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The three-match series is levelled at 1-1 and the third T20I will act as the series decider. The Hardik Pandya-led side defeated New Zealand in a low-scoring second T20I on Sunday. Opting to bat first, the visitors were restricted for just 99/8. However, the hosts also struggled during the chase but reached the target as Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten at 26 and took India across the line with one ball to spare. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle

Featured Video Of The Day

India Make History, Win Inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup Beating England