India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Live Score: Hardik Pandya & Co Look To Seal Series In Ahmedabad Decider
IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Live: Team India will take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live: India aim to clinch series vs NZ© AFP
IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Live Updates:Team India will take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The three-match series is levelled at 1-1 and the third T20I will act as the series decider. The Hardik Pandya-led side defeated New Zealand in a low-scoring second T20I on Sunday. Opting to bat first, the visitors were restricted for just 99/8. However, the hosts also struggled during the chase but reached the target as Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten at 26 and took India across the line with one ball to spare. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
3rd T20I, New Zealand in India, 3 T20I Series, 2023, Feb 01, 2023
Match Yet To Begin
IND
NZ
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
