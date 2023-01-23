With the series already in bag, Rohit Sharma-led Team India takes on New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Tuesday. While the first game saw a neck-and-neck fight between the two sides, the second game was thoroughly dominated by the hosts, thanks to their pacers who ran riot on the match day after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI. Shubman Gill has been the star for India, having scored a double century in the first game, while Rohit Sharma is also having a decent series with the bat. For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell leads the scorers' chart. India's Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami sit at the first and second places respectively in the leading wicket-takers' chart in the series.

When will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, January 24.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match?

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

