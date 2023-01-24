IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live Updates:After gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, India will take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Tuesday at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the first ODI after Shubman Gill smashed his maiden ODI double ton and took the hosts to a total of 349. Later, Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets and the visitors were bundled out for 337. In the second ODI, the hosts claimed a win by 8 wickets after restricting New Zealand for just 108. It will be an interesting clash as India will be aiming for consecutive clean sweeps, after defeating Sri Lanka 3-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI Match between India and New Zealand straight from Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore

