India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live: After gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, India will take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Tuesday at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live Updates:After gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, India will take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Tuesday at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the first ODI after Shubman Gill smashed his maiden ODI double ton and took the hosts to a total of 349. Later, Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets and the visitors were bundled out for 337. In the second ODI, the hosts claimed a win by 8 wickets after restricting New Zealand for just 108. It will be an interesting clash as India will be aiming for consecutive clean sweeps, after defeating Sri Lanka 3-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)
We are into the ODI World Cup year now and though T20 cricket continues to entertain us with all T20 leagues around the world, ODI cricket has taken the centrestage in international cricket. It is now time for the third and final ODI of this three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand and with India taking an unassailable lead of 2-0 after winning the second ODI, we can expect some changes in both sides as they look to fine-tune their preparation ahead of the World Cup. For New Zealand, it has been a difficult series with their regular skipper, Kane Williamson missing along with some senior players. Their bowlers were hammered all around the park in the first ODI on a flat deck while they just didn’t have enough runs on the board in the second game to show their worth. Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner are the experienced folks in the bowling line-up but the rest of them are comparatively new to international cricket and this would be a good learning curve for them. However, the main issue has been their batting in this series. The batting unit faltered in both games and it was only because of the breathtaking knock of 140 from Michael Bracewell that they managed to get close to the target. They surely have some quality players in their line-up and it is time for them to stand up and deliver in the absence of Kane Williamson. If they can do that, they can surely challenge India at the Holkar Stadium in Indore but if they falter again, it won’t be easy on what is expected to be a good batting deck. India, on the other hand, have got most of the things right in this series. Shubman Gill has been spectacular and followed his double century by staying unbeaten in a small chase at Raipur. Rohit Sharma has been approaching ODI cricket differently and though he has not got a big one, he has surely been able to give India some brisk starts. However, Virat Kohli has not got runs and we can expect the King to deliver in this final ODI. However, India would hope that their middle order gets some runs under their belt, especially Suryakumar Yadav who has not found his mojo yet in this format. In the bowling department, it was a complete bowling performance in the last game with Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj yet again showing their skills with the new ball. Kuldeep Yadav too is growing in confidence with each passing game but India’s death bowling is still a work in progress. Umran Malik has not played so far in this series after impressing against Lanka and we might see him slotting back into the XI in place of Shami and Siraj as India would like to rest them ahead of Test series against Australia. Rajat Patidar is one player who has been with the squad for some time now and it would be interesting to see if he is handed his debut in the final ODI. New Zealand, on the other hand, may bring in Mark Chapman and Jacob Duffy along with Ish Sodhi if he is fit to play. Will the Kiwis end the ODI series on a high? Or will India complete the whitewash? Let’s find out.