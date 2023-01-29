India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Score: Yuzvendra Chahal Replaces Umran Malik As New Zealand Opt To Bat vs India
IND vs NZ, 2nd T20ILive: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the second T20I match on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I Live Updates: New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in the second T20I match on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. After facing a 21-run defeat against New Zealand in the first T20I, Team India will look to bounce back in the second T20I. The loss also highlighted India's bowling profligacy, especially by the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. If tearaway pacer Malik conceded 16 runs in one over, Arshdeep leaked 27 runs in the last over, which put pressure on the India batters while chasing. The Hardik Pandya-led side, who earlier thrashed Sri Lanka 2-1 in the three-match T20I series, will aim to repeat their heroics against the Kiwis. (Live Scorecard)
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand straight from the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow:
- 18:37 (IST)IND vs NZ: Here's what Hardik Pandya said at the tossWe were also thinking to bat first but bowling is also fine. This is a new team, but we have spoken about getting into the challenge and having to do difficult things. It can't difficult than this in a bilateral series, losing the first game and then two games on the line. Looking forward to this game. We are going to make mistakes and we'll learn from them. It might turn. Umran misses out, Yuzi comes in.
- 18:36 (IST)IND vs NZ: Here's what Mitchell Santner said at the tossWe are gonna have a bat. The stats say that it's challenging to chase here. We'll try to get some runs on the board and see what it does. We had a tough one-day series, it was nice to bounce back with a win. Different guys stepping up at different times is always nice. It's never easy to beat India at home. That partnership between Surya and Hardik put them right back in the game. The key is to take wickets through the middle, that's the best way to slow them down. You got to take that (bigger ground dimensions) into account. Same team.
- 18:35 (IST)IND vs NZ: New Zealand opt to batNew Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the to0ss and opted to bat against India in the second T20I of the three-match series, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
