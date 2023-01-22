It was a "Bowlers' day out" for the Indian team as Rohit Sharma's men secured an 8-wicket win over New Zealand in the second ODI at Raipur. Bowling first, the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya laid the foundation with a plethora of early wickets. Spinners joined in later to bundle out the tourists for just 108 runs.

Shami, who was named the Player of the Match for performance, joined young pace sensation Umran Malik for a candid chat session. In a video posted by BCCI.TV, Shami, and Umran engaged in a free-wheeling chat.

"Smile rakho, white ball hai, maar to sabko padni hai. Bas apne pe believe karo, apne skill pe believe karo aur bas jo wicket mein ho raha hai, usko thoda sa dekh ke chalte raho (keep smiling, it's white ball cricket, so everyone will get hit. Just believe in yourself, your skill and try to get a little out of the wicket)," Shami said when asked by Umran about the secret behind his jolly mood on the field.

Further in the video, Shami also lent some advice to Malik. He said: "Aapke liye bhi ek cheez bolna chahunga, bohot dam hai, future accha hai, aapke liye bas ek hi advice hai, jitni aapke paas pace hai, mujhe lagta nahi use easy hai khelna. Bas thoda sa work ki zarurat hai length (ko control karne ki). Bas agar usko control kar lenge to ham duniya pe raaj karenge (I also have an advice for you. You have a lot of talent, the future looks bright. The kind of pace you have, I don't think it's easy play against. Just work a little on controlling your line and length. Then, you can conquer the world)."

With India already taking a 2-0 lead in the 3-match series, a few changes could be made in the third and final match. Umran, who hasn't featured in the series so far, would hope to be among those players who get an opportunity in the final game.

