Shubman Gill became the talk of the town after he scored his maiden ODI double century on Wednesday. The young batter achieved this feat during the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Gill smashed 208 runs and became the fifth India batter to reach the double hundred mark in the 50-over format. Apart from this, he also became the youngest player in the world to score a double, the record which was earlier held by India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

However, a hilarious moment was captured after the match when Rohit Sharma took a dig at Ishan Kishan over his exclusion from the team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

In a video posted on BCCI TV, Rohit was seen interacting with Gill and Kishan, where the Indian skipper said, "Ishan aap ne 200 banane ke baad teen matches nahi khele. (Ishan you scored 200 but did not play the next three games.)"

To which Ishan replied, "Bhaiya captain toh aap the, aap hi ne hata diya. (You are the captain brother, you only removed me.)"

Ishan's response left both Rohit and Gill in splits as they open-heartedly laughed to his hilarious response.

Ishan smashed his maiden ODI double hundred in the third match against Bangladesh in December last year. However, he was benched in the entire three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, where India eventually clean swept 3-0.

Coming to the first ODI against New Zealand, India looked to be coasting to victory with New Zealand in deep trouble at 131-6 while chasing 350 after opener Gill made just the 10th double hundred in ODI history.

Disciplined early spells by India fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj restricted New Zealand before Bracewell's late fireworks gave them hope of a sensational win.

Finn Allen struck a breezy 40 at the top of the order but New Zealand were facing a heavy defeat once Siraj removed Latham for the sixth wicket.

Bracewell was then joined by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who hit 57 of 45 balls as part of an impressive 162-run partnership before falling to Siraj.

Bracewell smacked 12 fours and 10 sixes but finished on the losing side as Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4-46.

With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

(With AFP Inputs)

