The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand commenced on Thursday at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. After winning the toss, India stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane elected to bat against the Kane Williamson-led Kiwis. Meanwhile, former India batter Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his funny posts on social media, came up with another hilarious meme ahead of the close of the day's play. Taking to Twitter, Jaffer trolled a spectator inside the stadium by using a meme from a famous Bollywood movie.

With Rohit Sharma rested, and KL Rahul out injured, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for the hosts.

While Agarwal was dismissed cheaply by Jamieson, Gill went on to score his fourth Test half-century. He scored a fine 52 before Jamieson dismissed him as well.

Cheteshwar Pujara's struggle continued as he only manage to score 26 before knicking one to the keeper off a Tim Southee delivery.

Rahane, who has also been under the scanner for his poor average in the past two years, started well but failed to play a big knock. He scored 36 before becoming Jamieson's third victim on day one.

With India struggling at 145/4. debutant Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja steadied India's ship, adding an unbeaten 113 runs for the fifth wicket before stumps were called on the opening day.

Iyer scored 75* to notch up his maiden Test half-century. Meanwhile, Jadeja continued his upward surge with a bat, smashing a fine 50*.

India will resume play on day two at 258/4.