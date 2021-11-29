Former cricketer Aakash Chopra on Monday congratulated India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on becoming the country's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Ashwin achieved the feat during New Zealand's second innings of the ongoing first Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. He surpassed spin great Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 wickets to reach the milestone. Taking to Koo, the former India batter wrote: "418. Third highest wicket-taker in Tests for India. Incredible feat. One of the biggest match-winners that India has produced. Next stop-500."

Ahead of the first Test, Ashwin needed 5 wickets to pip Harbhajan in the elite list. After taking three wickets in the first innings, Ashwin castled New Zealand vice-captain Tom Latham to achieve the feat.

Only Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev have taken more wickets for India in the whites than the 35-year-old. Kumble had registered 619 scalps in 132 Tests while the former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev, had scalped 434 wickets in 131 appearances.

India are in a good position in the Kanpur Test and eyeing victory after the Kane Williamson-led side lost wickets in quick succession.

After managing to keep the Indian bowlers at bay in the first sesssion on Day five, the New Zealand batters crumbled under pressure as the Indian spinners, led by Ashwin, weaved their magic.

Currently, New Zealand are 138/7, still needing 146 runs to win. So far, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have taken three and two wickets, respectively, while Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav also registered a scalp each.