With Virat Kohli returning to the playing for the second Test match against New Zealand, there has been a lot of chatter regarding who should make way for the Indian skipper in the second game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Several current and former cricketers have suggested that either Cheteshwar Pujara or vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane should be dropped from the playing XI for the Mumbai Test. Rahane, especially, has been under the scanner for his poor run with the bat lately.

In the same light, former India batter Aakash Chopra has thrown his weight behind Pujara, saying that the veteran batter has redeemed himself with a decent show against England earlier this year.

Replying to a fan query on his YouTube channel, Chopra said that Rahane might be axed from the team to make way for Kohli.

He, however, also suggested that the team might look for a different composition with both Kohli and Rahane in the playing XI.

"I will not look at Cheteshwar Pujara. He has redeemed himself with knocks in Leeds, Oval and Lord's. He has given himself a slightly longer lease, so I won't look at him," said Chopra.

"(Ajinkya) Rahane, however, has found himself on a slippery slope. There's no doubt about it. You can't play everyone. You made him the captain of this team (for the first Test) but he failed to score runs in both the innings. So, you'll have to look at someone and Rahane is the first player that comes to my mind.

"However, if the team decides to play with four bowlers, then you can go for an extra batter. But Kohli is someone who always goes with five bowlers," he added.

India will look to seal the series with a win in the second Test after New Zealand managed to salvage a draw in the first Test.

The second Test will commence from December 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.