The first Test between India and New Zealand will begin at Kanpur from Thursday and all eyes are on the team composition that stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Rahul Dravid will opt for. KL Rahul's injury on Tuesday means Shubman Gill will have to open the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal. Rahane in the pre-match press conference announced that Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut and the batting order looks sorted as of now. The real decisions that Rahane and Dravid will have to take will be in the bowling department. India has banked on its spinners to do well at home and it will be interesting to see if three spinners are played in the match.

Former India Test opener and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra listed out a few critical questions that Rahane and Dravid will have to address concerning the team composition.

"Five batsmen or six. Two spinners or three? Ishant-Umesh, Ishant-Siraj or Umesh-Siraj. These are the key questions that Rahane-Rahul will have to answer. I think with Saha in the side, the wicketkeeper slot won't be up for debate…even though Bharat is in the squad too. #IndvNZ," Chopra wrote on social media platform Koo.

Ishant Sharma has been the leader of India's pace attack for quite some time now and could get the nod for the match at Kanpur in the absence of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. But Mohammed Siraj has impressed with his ability to bowl long and accurate spells and Umesh Yadav's performance in England and record at home means these two pacers also make a good case for selection in the playing XI.

Also, Axar Patel was at his devastating best against England and it will be interesting to see if he gets a go alongside the veteran spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

India have a long unbeaten streak in home Test series and Rahane would want to hand a series lead to Virat Kohli, when he returns for the second Test in Mumbai.