The second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai ended on Monday as the hosts completed a comprehensive 372-run win with more than a day to go to pocket the two-match series 1-0. Mayank Agarwal was adjudge "Player of the match" for his knocks of 150 and 62, which laid the foundation of India's win. Off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was declared "Player of the series" for his rich haul of wickets across the two Test matches. India had come very close to winning the first Test in Kanpur too, but were thwarted by the duo of Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra, who had batted 52 deliveries to earn a draw for their team.

But in Mumbai the script was completely different as India's bowlers dominated the proceedings, bowling the Blackcaps out for 62 and 167. New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel wrote his name in the history books as he became just the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick all 10 wickets, when he achieved the feat in India's first innings. He ended the match with 14 wickets.

BCCI on Monday, posted an epic photo of Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra and Ravindra Jadeja. All these players had their names written at the back of their respective jerseys. When made to stand in a line, the names read, "Axar Patel" and "Ravindra Jadeja". "In Sync! How's that for a quartet," BCCI wrote on its Twitter along with the photos.

The ICC also posted the photo on their Instagram handle. ICC captioned it as "Picture Perfect".

The fans lapped up both the posts and there were several warm reactions to the pics.

The entire series was player in great spirit, as is the case when these two teams are in the middle. India will feel a bit satisfied, having lost the final of the World Test Championship to the Kiwis earlier this year. Virat Kohli's team were also whitewashed 2-0 on their last tour of New Zealand.

Meanwhile, New Zealand continue to be without a series win on Indian soil ever.