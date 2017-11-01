Ahead Of Ashish Nehra's Farewell Match, Teammates Pay Touching Tribute

Ashish Nehra running into bowl one last time at a place where it all began will form the sub plot as India aim to better their abysmal T20 record against New Zealand in the three-match series. The opening match at the Feroz Shah Kotla will be Nehra's last game in competitive cricket and India would look to bid a befitting farewell to the seamer, whose career has been characterised by many injuries and many comebacks. It is appropriate that the 38-year-old will be hanging up his boots in front of his home crowd and nothing would be sweeter than an Indian win against a team that has been their Achilles heel in this format.

Ahead of his final match, Nehra's teammates recollected some of their fondest memories of him. Rohit Sharma, Dinesh, Karthik, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be seen in the video uploaded by the BCCI.

India have so far lost all their matches against New Zealand, the fifth and last one coming at the ICC World T20 in 2016. Nehra, who will bring to an end 18 years of international cricket journey, must be hoping for that perfect ending.

(With inputs from PTI)