English batsman Liam Livingstone provided a hilarious reaction after being sledged by the SCG crowd, during the final of the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). The 27-year-old revealed a jibe aimed at him by members of the crowd over his non-selection for the ongoing England tour of India, during an interaction with the commentators on the player mic. Livingstone said some fans told him that if he was any good, he would be part of the England team that is taking on India. The 27-year-old acknowledged the sledge from the SCG crowd, jokingly saying it as a "fair point". "If you were any good you'd be in India!" Even Liam Livingstone acknowledges that sledge from the SCG crowd!#BBL10 #INDvENG," read the caption on the video of the interaction uploaded by Cricket Australia's official Twitter account. Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers were the two teams battling it out in the final, with Livingstone representing the latter.

"If you were any good you'd be in India!"



Even Liam Livingstone acknowledges that sledge from the SCG crowd! #BBL10 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/FiVPhiYVTN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2021

The two teams had earlier faced off in the Qualifier of the ongoing edition of the BBL, which had a controversial finish. Sixers' batsman James Vince needed 2 runs for his century with the team a run away from victory, when Andrew Tye bowled a short ball down the leg which was signaled a wide.

While the contest ended with a win for the Sydney-based franchise by a margin of nine wickets, Vince was left short of his individual milestone.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan openly expressed his lack of belief in Tye's intentions, while reacting to a video of the delivery on Twitter. "No one can tell me that he didn't mean to do that ... !! Poor form from AJ Tye ...," read the tweet from the former cricketer.