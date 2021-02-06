Andrew Flintoff, former England all-rounder, took to Twitter on Saturday to react to an old tweet from Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan after Joe Root, playing his 100th Test match, hit a double hundred against India in Chennai. In 2016, Flintoff while praising Virat Kohli for one of his match-winning knocks from a World T20 game had said that if the India batsman keeps playing like this, he will soon be as good as Root. Amitabh, in reply to Flintoff's take, downplayed the comparison, and took a jibe at Root.

Flintoff dug up that tweet from Amitabh and tweeted, "With the greatest respect, this aged well."

With the greatest respect , this aged well https://t.co/sjhs7HGT1d — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) February 6, 2021

In the ongoing first Test of the four-match series between India and England, the visitors piled on the runs as Indian bowlers toiled on a flat surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Root added 90 runs to his overnight score of 128 as he became the first batsman to score a double century in his 100th Test.

The England skipper hit 19 boundaries and a couple of sixes. He hit Ravichandran Ashwin over long-on for a maximum to reach his double century.

Shahbaz Nadeem ended Root's stay in the middle as he missed a shot and was trapped right in front of the stumps.

Root got support from Ben Stokes, who smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground during his knock of 82.

Stokes took the attack to the Indian bowlers and smashed three sixes and 10 boundaries in his 118-ball knock.