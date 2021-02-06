England skipper Joe Root on Saturday became the first batsman to score a double hundred in his 100th Test appearance. Root came dancing down the track and lofted a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery over long-on to reach this incredible milestone with a six on day two of the first Test in Chennai. Root has been in scintillating form in the last few weeks and has now scored 150-plus scores in each of the three Tests he has played this year. This was Root's fifth double hundred of his Test career and third as a skipper. His red-hot form has seen him score two double hundreds in his last three Tests, along with a score of 186.

He also became the second skipper after Australian batting legend Don Bradman to score 150 or more in three consecutive Test matches.

As far as the highest individual score in the 100th Test appearance is concerned, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq with a score of 184 was sitting on top before Root went past him on Saturday.

Root on Friday had joined an elite list of players to score a century in his 100th Test match, becoming the third Englishman and ninth overall to achieve the milestone.

Root's heroics with the bat have put the visitors in the driver's seat after they won the toss and elected to bat on Friday.

At the end of opening day's play, Root had said that they aim will be score as many runs as possible in the first innings and having batted five sessions so far, they sure look on course to get the desired score.