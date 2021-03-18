Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal in the 4th T20 International between India and England led to quite an uproar on Twitter, with many, including former England off-spinner Graeme Swann, taking exception to the decision to give the batsman out. Yadav hooked Sam Curran to fine-leg and Dawid Malan, coming in from the boundary, seemed to take the catch. The on-field umpire, Ananthapadmanabhan, while checking with the TV umpire, gave a soft signal of out, and thereafter the umpire Virender Sharma, after checking the replays many times, upheld the 'out' decision.

"Personally, and do bear that as a bowler I thought everything was out, I think that was a stinking decision," Swann, one of the commentators for the current series, tweeted.

England fast bowler Stuart Broad, who was part of the Test squad, agreed with Swann and had his own two bits to add about the decision, especially the on-field umpire's soft signal.

"It's the "soft signal" that is odd," Broad tweeted. "Hard for the off field umpire to overturn. 'Let's go upstairs cause I don't have a clue but I'm guessing (soft signal) that it's out'.

Malan's Twitter feed will be ugly- but he wouldn't have known the ball hit the ground diving forward at pace," Broad further said.

Yadav was in sensational form, beginning his scoring in international by hooking Jofra Archer for a big six and went on to score his maiden half-century before being dismissed for 57 off 31 balls.