India captain Virat Kohli hit the ground running ahead of the team's Test series against England and took to social media to share pictures from training sessions. "Good to be back," wrote Kohli, who returns to the team and captaincy duty after a paternity leave. In Kohli's absence, Ajinkya Rahane had led the team in the last three Tests in Australia where India clinched the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. The England series begins on February 5 with the first Test in Chennai.

Players of the Indian squad tested negative for COVID-19 and completed their quarantine on Monday. Subsequently, they trained at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the evening.

On Tuesday, India players had their first net session since quarantine where head coach Shastri and Kohli were seen addressing the team huddle.

The second Test of the series will also be played in Chennai from February 13 and that game is likely to have fans at the stadium in limited capacity.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy told news agency ANI on Monday that the second Test will have 50 per cent crowd attendance.

"We have spoken to the BCCI, we will get official approval for 50 per cent fans by today evening," he said on Monday.

The last two Tests of the series will be played at the newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and those fixtures could also see fans in the stadium.

Promoted

"Yes, in what comes as a welcome sign for hundreds of our cricket loving fans, they will be allowed to come into the stadium for the Motera Tests," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)