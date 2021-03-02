Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture on social media where he is seen posing with India teammate Shreyas Iyer. Both Dhawan and Iyer are part of the Indian squad for the Twenty20 International series against England that follows the ongoing Test series. The teams will play five T20Is in Ahmedabad on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. The cricketers have returned to the Indian set-up after almost three months - they last turned out for the team during the limited-overs series in Australia in November-December 2020.

Playing it cool with Mr Iyer Great to be back with Team India @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/DKYgo2gf0k — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 2, 2021

"Playing it cool with Mr Iyer. Great to be back with Team India," Dhawan wrote on Twitter.

The T20Is will be played at the newly-named Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which also plays host to the last two games of the four-match Test series.

India won the third Test by 10 wickets in a game that finished inside two days. The final Test is scheduled to begin on March 4.

Dhawan returned to form in white-ball cricket with scores of 44 and 153 in his last two outings for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Iyer, too, has been among the runs. He hit back-to-back centuries for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy, returning 116 and 103 not out against Rajasthan and Maharashtra respectively.

The T20I series will be followed by three One-day Internationals in Pune to cap off England's tour.

The ODIs will be played on March 23, 26 and 28 with no spectators allowed at the stadium due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state of Maharashtra.