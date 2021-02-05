Rishabh Pant seemed to be in a jolly mood on Day 1 of the first Test between India and England despite the visitors dominating the proceedings on Friday. With Dominic Sibley and Joe Root going strong, Pant found an amusing way to lift the morale of his teammates. In the 70th over, Washington Sundar was bowling to Sibley and that is when Pant came up with a hilarious line -- "Mera naam hai Washington, mujhe jana hai DC" (My name is Washington, I want to go to DC).

Here is the video of Pant cheering on his teammates:

Pant's chirping from behind the stumps left fans in splits on Twitter.

Pant, who was the hero with the bat for India in their recent triumph in Australia, got the nod ahead of Wriddhiman Saha for the series opener as India captain Virat Kohli, on the eve of Chennai Test, confirmed that Pant will start in the XI.

Kohli, on Thursday, said that Pant worked hard on all aspects of his game and had impact performances under his belt coming into the four-match Test series against England.

Pant not only grabbed eyeballs with his match-winning knock in the Brisbane Test but his antics from behind the stumps made him an instant hit on social media.

On the fourth day of the Gabba Test last month, the stump mic caught Pant singing the Hindi version of 'Spiderman' theme song.

In the ongoing Chennai Test, Pant was involved in one of the two dismissals that took place on Day 1 as he completed a simple catch off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling to send Rory Burns back to the pavilion.