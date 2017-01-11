Shankar Basu Takes Short Break, Anand Date Named Indian Cricket Team Trainer

Anand Date has been named as replacement for Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning trainer Shankar Basu by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Date will take charge during the limited overs series against England and the subsequent one-off Test against Bangladesh as Basu has requested the cricket board for a short break due to personal reasons.

"The BCCI would like to inform that Team India strength & conditioning trainer Mr Shankar Basu has opted for a break from the Paytm ODI Trophy - 2017, Paytm T20I Trophy - 2017 against England and one off Paytm Test match to be played against Bangladesh in February 2017 for personal reasons," the Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Mr Anand Date has been appointed the strength & conditioning trainer of the Indian team for these series," it added.

Basu, whose methods and techniques are often endorsed by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, joined the team in June 2015 and was instrumental in improving the fitness levels of team.

(With inputs from PTI)