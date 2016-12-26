 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Indian Cricket Team's Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu Resigns

Updated: 26 December 2016 12:50 IST

Virat Kohli is a great fan of strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu, who has tendered his resignation to the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Basus also works with Royal Challenger Bangalore in the IPL, as well as squash players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa.

Indian Cricket Team's Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu Resigns
Shankar Basu is also looking after the fitness of IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore. © Twitter

The Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning coach, Shankar Basu, has handed in his resignation to the BCCI. It is understood that the decision came shortly after the fifth Test against England. While there was no explanation available, it seems that many injuries suffered by Indian cricketers in the recent past may be a reason for this step.

It is understood that the team management had requested him to reconsider, but Basu did not change his mind.

Basu has previously worked with the likes of squash players Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa. He is also looking after the fitness of IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli is a big fan of Basu's programmes and the coach's efforts are largely instrumental in making the Indian Test team captain the athlete he now is.

Basu joined Team India just prior to the Sri Lanka tour of 2015.

It is understood that the BCCI is yet not decided on a replacement, with the English limited-overs team to return in January to play three One-day internationals and three T20 Internationals.

Coach Sudarshan, who was replaced by Basu in 2015, and is now with the National Cricket Academy, might be appointed if BCCI accepts the resignation.

(With inputs from Kunal Wahi)

Topics : India Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Basu has handed in his resignation to the BCCI
  • The BCCI is yet to take a call on this matter
  • Basu has helped Kohli improve his fitness
Related Articles
MS Dhoni's Pakistani Fan Makes Heads Turn at Melbourne Cricket Ground
MS Dhoni's Pakistani Fan Makes Heads Turn at Melbourne Cricket Ground
India vs England: Tickets For Opening ODI in Pune Sold Out
India vs England: Tickets For Opening ODI in Pune Sold Out
Virat Kohli Beats Steve Smith as Cricket Australia's 'ODI Captain of Year'
Virat Kohli Beats Steve Smith as Cricket Australia's 'ODI Captain of Year'
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.