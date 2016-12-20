 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Karun Nair Welcomed To 300-Club By Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman Credits Rahul Dravid

Updated: 20 December 2016 22:36 IST

Karun Nair became the 30th cricketer to score a triple ton in Tests as he scored an unbeaten 303 against England. He is also the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to reach the landmark.

Karun Nair Welcomed To 300-Club By Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman Credits Rahul Dravid
Karun Nair after scoring his maiden triple ton in India vs England fifth Test. © BCCI

Karun Nair is only three-Test old and yet he has achieved something which only few cricketers can boast of. On Monday, he became the 30th cricketer to score a triple ton as he scored 303* against England on the fourth day of the fifth Test in Chennai.

He also became the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple ton. Sehwag scored two triple tons in his career - 309 against Pakistan in 2004 and 319 against South Africa in 2008. The second one was scored at the same venue as Nair's - the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

And Sehwag was ecstatic that another Indian reached the milestone after him.

Rahul Dravid's role in Nair's success

After Nair's feat, VVS Laxman said how Rahul Dravid should be credited for the rise of young Indian cricketers.

"Rahul Dravid would be proud of him. He has taught players to work hard and stay committed to their game. Karun spent two months with Dravid during India A tour of Australia.

"He probably went through mental conditioning during that period. He showed the hunger to keep going even after completing his hundred," said Laxman.

BCCI president Anurag Thakur also seconded the view.

Even Chris Gayle, who also has two triple centuries to his name, congratulated India's latest cricket sensation.

Others, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the 25-year-old batsman.

Topics : Karun Nair India England India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Karun Nair scored 303* against England in the fifth Test in Chennai
  • He is the 30th cricketer to score a triple century
  • Nair is the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple ton
Related Articles
It's A New India Under Virat Kohli, One Which Never Gives Up: Sunil Gavaskar
It's A New India Under Virat Kohli, One Which Never Gives Up: Sunil Gavaskar
Highlights: India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5, Chennai: India Win by an Innings And 75 Runs
Highlights: India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5, Chennai: India Win by an Innings And 75 Runs
Karun Nair Says Triple Ton Will Take A Couple of Days to Sink in
Karun Nair Says Triple Ton Will Take A Couple of Days to Sink in
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.