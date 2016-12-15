 
James Anderson Ruled Out of Chennai Test With Body Soreness

Updated: 15 December 2016 16:58 IST

James Anderson will not play for England in the fifth Test against India, starting in Chennai on Friday

James Anderson had a spat with R Ashwin post the India vs England fourth Test. © AFP

James Anderson will not be part of England's fifth Test against India, starting in Chennai on Friday.

Anderson, England's all-time highest wicket-taker in Tests, will miss the inconsequential game owing to "body soreness", according to skipper Alastair Cook.

The pacer had been out since August with a shoulder injury before returning to play the second Test of the five-match series in India.

"Unfortunately Jimmy is ruled out - he's picked up body soreness from the last game. So he's not going to be risked. It is a bit of everything, ankle and shoulder. We are trying to look after him," said captain Cook at the pre-match press conference.

A decision on Stuart Broad will be taken after practice on Thurday. Broad missed the last two Tests with a tendon strain in his right foot, but will look to prove his fitness during England's final training session.

India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series with an innings victory in the fourth Test in Mumbai.

(With inputs from PTI)

