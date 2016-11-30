 
India vs England: Haseeb Hameed Sees Inspiration in Virat Kohli, Takes Batting Tips

Updated: 30 November 2016 10:37 IST

Haseeb Hameed showed his prowess in Mohali by scoring 59 not-out batting at number 8 with his fractured finger.

Haseeb Hameed took batting tips from Virat Kohli © BCCI

England batsman Haseeb Hameed, who has impressed everyone with his skills, took batting tips from India's Test captain Virat Kohli after the third Test ended at Mohali on Tuesday.

The teen sensation from Lancashire, who had scored 82 in Rajkot, showed his prowess in Mohali by scoring 59 not-out batting at number 8 with his fractured finger.

The family members of Hameed were also present to cheer for him at the PCA stadium.

BCCI took to Twitter and said: "Inspiring generation next. Young @HaseebHameed97 is all ears to #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli"

 

England were reeling at 107 for 6 in the second innings of the Test when Haseeb came out to bat with injury. He stood there for almost 44 overs and played 156 balls for his half-century.

Though, he could not help his team save the Test but his gritty and gutsy innings was widely appreciated.

Virat too lauded his patient knock and looked impressed with the way the youngster shifted gears when he started to run out of partners.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old has been ruled out of the series and has gone back home for his hand surgery.

Topics : India England Haseeb Hameed Virat Kohli Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali India vs England 2016 Cricket
Highlights
  • Haseeb Hameed was seen talking to Virat Kohli in Mohali
  • Hameed scored 59* in Mohali with fractured finger
  • He is ruled out from the series due to injury
