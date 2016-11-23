India vs England: Fit-Again Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns to Squad, Gautam Gambhir Dropped

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in place of Gautam Gambhir in the Indian squad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been included in place of Gautam Gambhir in the Indian squad. © AFP

The Indian selectors' panel has named pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Indian squad for the three remaining Tests of the five-match series vs England.

Bhuvneshwar has been included in place of opener Gautam Gambhir, who was dropped for KL Rahul in the 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam. The rest of the 15 members in the squad for the 2nd Test have been retained.

Bhuvneshwar had picked five wickets, his fourth five-wicket haul, in New Zealand's 1st innings during the 2nd Test vs the Kiwis in Kolkata. He subsequently picked up a back strain, and was ruled out of the next match in Indore.

Gautam Gambhir, on the other hand, had scored 29 and 50 in his two innings in the 3rd Test vs New Zealand. In the Rajkot Test vs England, he scored 29 and 0 in the two innings.

Gambhir's second innings showing in Rajkot eventually saw him dropped in favour of KL Rahul for the 2nd Test in Visakhapatnam.

The 3rd Test will be held in Mohali from November 26-30, prior to the 4th Test in Mumbai from December 8-12. The final Test of the series will be held from December 16-20 in Chennai.

Indian squad for 3rd-5th Tests vs England: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya.