 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

In a First, no Mumbai Player For Test Match in The City

Updated: 08 December 2016 13:30 IST

Although Mumbai player Shardul Thakur was included in the squad for the fourth India-England Test that commended here today at the Wankhede Stadium, he was not included in the playing XI at the eleventh hour to mark a rare happening.

In a First, no Mumbai Player For Test Match in The City
Ajinkya Rahane was ruled out of the remainder of the series with a freak finger injury. © AFP

For the first time since India played its first ever Test here in 1933, no Mumbai player could make it to the playing eleven of a Test played in the nursery of the country's cricket on Thursday.

Although Mumbai player Shardul Thakur was included in the squad for the fourth India-England Test that commended at the Wankhede Stadium, he was not included in the playing XI at the eleventh hour to mark a rare happening.

Since 1933 when the Bombay Gymkhana, also in South Mumbai, played host to the first Test not only in this city but in the entire country, no Indian team has been without a Mumbai player in the eleven.

However with Ajinkya Rahane being ruled out of the remainder of the series after sustaining a freak finger injury during practice on Wednesday and Thakur, who was in the squad as a cover for Mohammed Shami, also not included, meant there was no representation from Mumbai.

There have been instances in the past when a playing eleven had six to seven players from Mumbai.

This is also the 25th Test being played at this ground, since the first one in 1974-75, and 44th overall with the Brabourne Stadium, on the south side of the Churchgate railway station, having hosted 18 games from 1948 to 1972.

Topics : India Ajinkya Rahane Shardul Thakur India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane suffered an injury a day before the Mumbai Test
  • Shardul Thakur was not included in India's playing XI
  • India lead the five-Test series vs England 2-0
Related Articles
India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Ruled Out of Series, Mohammed Shami Doubtful for Mumbai Test
India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Ruled Out of Series, Mohammed Shami Doubtful for Mumbai Test
India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane's Struggle Against Spinners Continues
India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane's Struggle Against Spinners Continues
2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Put India in Command vs England on Day 3
2nd Test: Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Put India in Command vs England on Day 3
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.