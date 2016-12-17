 
England Hold Edge in Chennai Test: Sunil Gavaskar to NDTV

Updated: 17 December 2016 19:51 IST

Sunil Gavaskar said that India need to bat well to give England a tough competition as they are slightly ahead in the match.

England hold edge in Chennai Test © AFP

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday said that England were in a better position at the end of Day 2 in the fifth and final Test in Chennai against India as they still lead by 417 runs.

Having started the day on 284-4, England slipped to 321-7 in the morning session before Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid (60) defied the Indian bowling attack with a 108-run stand eighth wicket. With the stupendous effort from the lower order, England managed to score 477 in the first innings.

"Looking at their total of 477, I feel England have a slight edge in the match as India are still far behind," Gavaskar told NDTV.

Indian bowlers, who have been impressive in the series, were a bit wavered and looked out of sorts in the match. Gavaskar felt that the plan to tackle England batsmen should have been different.

"Why didn't the Indians attack Moeen Ali with short balls on Day 1," Gavaskar asked. Also, the bowlers could have bowled fuller lengths more on Day 2 considering the nature of the wicket," he further stated.

Replying to the dauting total of England, India have started well with 60 on board without losing any wicket.

"If India can bat like England,then this match can end in a draw. The pitch is good though and India can score runs to give England a tough fight," the former cricketer said.

Highlights
  • England are in a better position in Chennai Test- Gavaskar
  • India trail England by 417 runs
  • Parthiv Patel 28* and KL Rahul 30* are at the crease
