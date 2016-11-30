 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Chris Woakes Sustains Hairline Fracture in Right Thumb

Updated: 30 November 2016 19:20 IST

Chris Woakes suffered the injury while batting during England's second innings in the 3rd Test vs India in Mohali

Chris Woakes Sustains Hairline Fracture in Right Thumb
Chris Woakes (R) sustained the injury during the 3rd Test vs India in Mohali. © AFP

New Delhi:

Chris Woakes has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture sustained while batting in the third Test in Mohali.

Woakes got nasty snorter from Mohammed Shami which broke the neck protector of his helmet. The very next ball was another well disguised bouncer which Woakes fended awkwardly and it bobbed off his gloves.

It was this delivery that caused some damage to Woakes' finger.

To add insult to injury, the ball lobbed to Parthiv Patel behind the wicket to end Woakes' innings.

According to a Cricinfo report, Woakes went for an X-ray after the game which showed what the England management are describing as a "tiny crack."

Despite this, and some on-going trouble with a sore knee, England are hopeful Woakes will be fit for the fourth Test in Mumbai.

Topics : Cricket Chris Woakes England India India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chris Woakes has suffered a hairline fracture in his right thumb
  • Woakes sustained the injury dueing the 3rd Test vs India in Mohali
  • England trail India 2-0 in the five-match Test series
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
Shikhar Dhawan Bowled Over by East Khasi Landscape
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Awards: Ravichandran Ashwin Named Test Cricketer of The Year 2016 And Also Cricketer Of The Year
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.