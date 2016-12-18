 
KL Rahul's 199 Powers India in Fifth England Test

Updated: 18 December 2016 18:32 IST

India, who resumed from an overnight score of 60 without loss, reached 391/4 for three at stumps, still 86 runs behind, with Murali Vijay on 17 and Karun Nair on 71 at the crease in Chennai.

KL Rahul scored his fourth Test ton as India dominated England on Day 3. © AFP

Opener Lokesh Rahul scored a fine century to lead India's first-innings reply against England on day three of the fifth Test on Sunday.

England's Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad helped England fightback with the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (16) and skipper Virat Kohli (15) respectively.

KL Rahul, who recorded his fourth Test century, then stitched a 161-run run partnership with Karun Nair to dominate the post-lunch session.

His 311-ball stay has included sixteen fours and three sixes.

Overnight batsmen Parthiv Patel (71) and KL Rahul dominated the first session of day. Their 152-run opening stand was broken by Moeen Ali.

It was India's first century opening partnership in 32 innings even though wicketkeeper Patel was filling in for regular opener Murali Vijay.

Patel was finally undone when he played against the spin of a flighted and sharply turning delivery from Ali to spoon a simple catch to Jos Buttler at cover. He recorded a Test-best 71 off 112 balls with seven fours.

India hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Tests.

(With inputs from AFP)

Highlights
  • KL Rahul and Parthiv Patel put on 152 runs for the opening wicket
  • Rahul was dismissed on 199
  • India trail England by 86 runs
