3rd ODI: England Opener Alex Hales to Return Home Following Injury

England suffered an injury blow on Friday when opener Alex Hales was forced to pull out of the ongoing tour in India due to an injury in his right hand. Hales, who is returning home following his injury, had fractured his right hand while attempting a catch during the second One-Day International in Cuttack on Thursday, which India won by 15 runs after centuries from veterans Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. Hales had 14 runs for England during their unsuccessful chase, with England finishing at a score of 366/8 in response to India's 381/6.

"Opening batsman Alex Hales will miss the remainder of England's tour of India after scans revealed that he fractured his right hand during the second one-day international against India on Thursday in Cuttack," an ECB release said.

Hales had his jarred his hand on the ground while attempting the catch on Thursday. He will now return to England on Saturday and will see a hand surgeon next week.

England will announce Hales's replacement in the Twenty20 international squad for the three-match series against India, starting on 26 January, in due course.

The visiting team will play the third ODI against India on January 22 in Kolkata.

(With inputs from PTI)