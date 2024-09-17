Young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is 132 runs away from scripting history in the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Jaiswal is expected to open the batting, alongside captain Rohit Sharma, in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19 in Chennai. Jaiswal, who has has 1028 runs in the World Test Championship 2023-25, eyes a place in the history books when India take on Bangladesh in the series opener. If the 22-year-old scores 132 runs across the two Tests, he will become the Indian batter with the most number of runs in a single edition of the WTC.

He will overtake former India captain Ajinkya Rahane who scored 1159 runs in the WTC 2019-21 cycle. For the unversed, Jaiswal is just one of the three Indian batters, alongside Rahane and Rohit, to score 1000 runs in a single WTC cycle.

Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to go past Joe Root

Meanwhile, Jaiswal is joint-second in the WTC 2023-25 scoring charts, tied with England Ben Duckett on 1,028 runs.

However, he needs just 371 runs to top Joe Root at the top, with the latter currently leading the race with 1,398 runs.

The Indian cricket team currently leads the WTC standings with a points percentage of 68.52. Their upcoming WTC series include Bangladesh (two Tests at home), New Zealand (three Tests at home), and Australia (five Tests away).

Bangladesh team is also in top form, having whitewashed Pakistan 2-0 to win their first Test series on Pakistani soil. The team secured a commanding 10-wicket victory in the first Test followed by a six-wicket win in the second.

India's squad for the 1st Test of the Bangladesh Test series: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.