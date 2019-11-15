 
India vs Bangladesh: VVS Laxman Accomplishes "Mission Impossible" With Photo Of Gautam Gambhir Laughing

Updated: 15 November 2019 17:51 IST

Gautam Gambhir was seen sharing a hearty laugh as he had breakfast with VVS Laxman in Indore.

VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir can be seen enjoying breakfast in Indore. © Twitter

India batting great VVS Laxman took to Twitter to share photos of him having breakfast -- and, evidently, a good time -- with former teammate Gautam Gambhir and TV presenter Jatin Sapru in Indore ahead of the second day of India's first Test against Bangladesh. Looking at the pictures, fans felt that the flamboyant batsman had accomplished "Mission Impossible" -- make the usually grim Gautam Gambhir laugh! In the pictures, Gambhir can be seen enjoying a hearty laugh along with his poha and jalebi, a sight that is far from common.

"Kabhi pohe se teekhe, kabhi jalebi se meethe (Sometimes spicier than poha, sometimes sweeter than jalebis)... wonderful start to the day in Indoor, where we had breakfast outdoor," Laxman captioned the photos in his tweet, with a play of words on the city's name.

Fans immediately noticed Gambhir having a gala time and expressed their surprise at the sight.

"@GautamGambhir with such a broad & carefree smile..mission impossible successfully accomplished @VVSLaxman281," a fan tweeted.

"@GautamGambhir loves @VVSLaxman281 too much.. Never saw him smile these many times," another amused user wrote.

"Wow great finally GG smile with open face," another user tweeted.

"First time I have seen @GautamGambhir like this doing so much laugh," a fan tweeted to which another replied: "true... happy to see him."

VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir are in Indore covering the ongoing first Test between India and Bangladesh.

On the first day, India tumbled Bangladesh over for 150, before an imperious double century from opener Mayank Agarwal and nifty knocks from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane put India in a commanding position on Day 2.

