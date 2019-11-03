A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.3 overs, Bangladesh, chasing a target of 149, are 154/3. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Bangladesh, 2019. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Bangladesh, 2019 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Bangladesh, 2019 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
Victorious Bangladesh skipper, Mahmudullah, praises his bowlers for tying India down. Is really happy with the way his team fielded.
Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, does not want to take any credit away from Bangladesh. Praises them for playing well, putting India under pressure with the ball and then with the bat, played smartly by not playing too many risky shots. However, he also admits that India are inexperienced and hopes that his young unit learns from the mistakes committed here and does not repeat them. On the missed LBW reviews of Mushfiqur Rahim, Rohit smiles and says that in the heat of the moment, they forgot to discuss about the review as a run out was also happening in the middle. Bluntly says that fielding was not good at all, neither were the decisions made in the field. Praises Yuzvendra Chahal for coming back strongly into the side, showing his importance in the middle overs. Says further that it does not matter to Chahal whether a batsman is set or not, just focussing on his variations.
One of the stars with the bat, Soumya Sarkar is having a chat with Sanjay Manjrekar. Sarkar says they are all happy with the win. Tells they came here and were positive in their approach. Adds the bowlers are bowling well and that helped them. Tells the previous games did not have any affect on them as they all were cool and calm and did not panic. On being asked how he is feeling winning against a strong Indian side with a few senior players missing, Sarkar tells that Tamim and Shakib are the senior players and they are missing them as they are not here.
Cannot blame India much with the bowling. Had the Krunal catch been taken, things could have been much different. They probably bowled just 2 bad overs in the entire inning but that was enough to change the complexion of the match. Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled with precision and control.
It was not an easy deck to bat on and Bangladesh certainly struggled. They lost Liton Das early and even though Naim and Sarkar staged a partnership, it was not too quick. The next stand came between Rahim and Sarkar, whose partnership of 60 seemed like it was helping India more but then Rahim was dropped on 38 by Krunal Pandya and the game turned. Rahim then scored four successive boundaries in the next over and that was it.
It has come at last. A win after 8 encounters. They came, they threatened, but could never pull it off. Finally, in November 2019, against a fairly weak Indian bowling line-up, Bangladesh have a win to show now against India in T20Is.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bangladesh creates history! They get into the history books in style. The young Dube cannot produce a miracle on his debut. Maybe it was asking too much from him. Length ball on off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and whacks his pull over the wide long on fence for a maximum. Bangladesh end their T20I rut against India. BANGLADESH WIN BY 7 WICKETS!
19.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Dube misses his line and bowls one down the leg side. Mahmudullah looks to flick but misses. Just a run needed now.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Mahmudullah pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket and looks for two. The throw from the fielder is a poor one and they get the second with ease.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball on top of middle and leg, Mahmudullah looks to flick but misses. He looks to steal a bye but misses.
Deepak Chahar to bowl the final over. Wait. It is Shivam Dube. Inspirational gamble from Rohit? Just 3 to defend.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just 4 needed off the last over now. Take a bow, Mushfiqur. The pocket sized dynamo has blasted so hard that it has put the Delhi crowd on the silent mood. Length ball on off, Rahim looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge. It goes wide of backward point and bets him away to the fence.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries. Full on off, Rahim drives it through point and has completely changed the tie of the game.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahim picks the slower ball well and manages to fetch himself a boundary. It is on a length, Mushfiqur waits and then picks his pull behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 16 needed now from 9.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled. Slower ball on the pads, Mahmudullah looks to flick but misses. The ball gets stuck on his pad and then falls out. Rahim looks for a quick run and he gets it as Khaleel fails to gather the ball cleanly.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Mushfiqur dabs it towards short third man and gets to the other end.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine way to end the over! Landed outside off, a fraction too short, Mahmudullah backs away and punches it wide of long off. Substitute Manish Pandey gives it a good chase from long off and dives to his left, almost pulling it back in but misses. 13 from the over, one which started brilliantly for Chahal but then ended horribly.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Mahmudullah looks to go inside out, but slices it wide of long off. Two runs taken.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, reverse swept through cover for a run. Looks like it hit the toe end of the bat.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED, FOUR! Oh dear... Krunal Pandya has made an absolute mess of a sitter here. Full and outside off, Rahim gets down and plays a slog sweep. But there is not much elevation and the ball goes straight to Krunal Pandya at deep mid-wicket. For some reason, Pandya leaps and the ball bursts through his hands. Bounces just in front of the boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) The googly, around leg, Mahmudullah goes back to flick but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball goes to mid-wicket and a single is taken.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Backs a long way down the leg side, Chahal bowls it on the stumps, tossing it up nicely, Rahim crashes it through the covers for a single.
Chahal is back too. He is going to bowl out. 3-0-11-1 , his figures so far.
Mahmudullah is the new man in.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! The over started against Khaleel but it has ended in Khaleel's favour. A much, much needed wicket for India. The off-cutter does the trick. It is on a length and it comes in off the deck too. Sarkar looks to dab it down to third man. Not an ideal shot considering how close the ball was to the stumps. He misses and the ball goes onto hit off and middle. 35 needed off last 3.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air but safe! Length ball on middle and off, Sarkar comes down the track and looks to go over cow corner. He does not time it well and it falls away from deep mid-wicket and long on. They look for two and get it as Rohit Sharma sends a wild throw.
Something has gone into Shikhar Dhawan's eyes again. The batsmen take a break as Dhawan gets the dirt removed.
16.4 overs (1 Run) This time Mushfiqur manages to play it to point for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Fuller outside off, Mushfiqur swings his bat at it but misses.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Rahim looks to play it on the off side but misses.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Mushfiqur plays the pull shot well and he has done exactly the same here. Back of a length ball around off, Rahim gets on his back foot and pulls it with authority over fine leg for a maximum. The man in the deep can just watch it sail over.
15.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Sarkar's foot went nowhere. Flighted outside off, Sarkar swings his bat at it but misses. Pant removes the bails in a flash. The square leg umpire goes upstairs to check. Replay rolls and it shows that Sarkar was well in.
Stumping appeal! Referred upstairs. Sarkar looks to be safe to the naked eye. And replays confirm the same.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Fumble but good recovery from Chahar. Flatter on off, Sarkar drags his sweep wide of deep mid-wicket. Deepak moves to his left and gets to the ball. He though overruns a bit and the ball goes behind off his hand. Two taken. That also brings up the 50-run stand.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Another reverse sweep from Rahim. Around the pads, Mushfiqur brings out the reverse sweep and gets a single towards third man.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries to do the same thing again but this one is way outside off, on the wrong side of the tramline.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Smart bowling. Krunal sees Rahim make room by moving away from his off stump so he bowls a full toss outside off. Mushfiqur throws his bat at it but misses.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Excellent stop from the skipper! Flighted on off, Sarkar drives it with power towards cover. Rohit Sharma there dives to his right and saves a certain boundary. Saving three for his side.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Mushfiqur brings out the reverse sweep now. Flatter around the pads, Rahim gets down on one knee and hits the reverse sweep towards short third man for a single.