A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.5 overs, Bangladesh, chasing a target of 149, are 68/2. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Bangladesh, 2019. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Bangladesh, 2019 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Bangladesh, 2019 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Nothing on the Ultra Edge and India lose their sole review. Quicker and wide outside off, Sarkar looks to play but misses. Pant takes the ball behind the stumps and goes up in a very loud and confident appeal. Chahal is not as sure as Pant. Rishabh convinces Rohit to go upstairs. Replay rolls in and Ultra Edge shows no spike.
Live Score
Review time! It is for a catch. Sarkar is the man in question.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Googly on leg, Mushfiqur looks to defend but the ball lobs behind and he takes a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Mushfiqur looks to turn it to the on side but it hits him on the pads.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Appeal for an LBW followed by a hesistation but Mushfiqur survives both. Flatter on the pads, Rahim looks to flick but misses. The ball goes to the on side and Mushfiqur comes out for a run. Sarkar sends him back. Rishabh Pant removes his glove and gets to the ball. He sends a flat and quick throw but misses. Rohit is unhappy. India have missed a trick here as Ball Tracker later on shows that the ball would hit the leg stump.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Chahal gives this one air and bowls a delightful leg spinner. Rahim looks to defend but gets squared up.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot towards cover for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent batting. Full and outside off, Rahim gets out the reverse sweep and makes good connection. The ball flies over short third man.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Around middle, worked through mid on for a single.
Krunal Pandya is into the attack.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed straight to cover.
Mushfiqur Rahim walks in at number 5, replacing Naim.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Pressure. Three dot balls and that brought about this shot. Full and around off, nicely tossed up, Naim looks to play the slog sweep but skies this miles in the air. Shikhar Dhawan at long on and someone from mid-wicket come for the catch but Gabbar calls for it and takes it nicely. Then does the Gabbar celebration, patting his left leg. The well-set Naim is gone. 94 more needed from 73 balls.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a slash and a miss.
7.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman fails to put bat on ball.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
A break in play. Mohammad Naim is getting some stretching. The umpires want things to speeden up. Yuzvendra Chahal comes on to bowl as well.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Good running. Sarkar plays it with soft hands towards cover and sets off for a single. Rohit Sharma comes charging in from short extra cover and has an under-arm shy at the striker's end but misses. Naim looks for the overthrow but good backing up is done at short fine leg.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped behind square leg for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed down to long on for a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slower ball gone awry, down the leg side, flick shot missed. 99 more needed from 80 balls.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, SS looks to play a wild pull but misses.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Smart from Soumya. He is expecting a retort from the fast bowler, having stepped out on the previous ball and does not jump out this time. As he expects, Khaleel bowls a bouncer and Sarkar ducks.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! MURDERED! What a way to greet a new bowler. Soumya jumps out of his crease gets to the pitch of the length ball and crashes it through the covers. Rohit Sharma at short extra cover dives to his left but the ball is too quick for him.
Khaleel Ahmed now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, spinning away, Naim looks to punch hard but has to check his shot as the ball turns away. Almost spoons a catch to point. 45/1 for Bangladesh in the Powerplay, 10 more than India. The last 2 overs have yielded 25 runs.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED, FOUR! Full and outside off, Naim swings hard but the ball spins away, takes the outside edge and flies wide of first slip and short third man!
5.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed towards short third man for one more.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a run towards long on. 109 more needed from 87 balls.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Soumya pushes it to the off side, has a look at his partner and takes a quick single. Pant gets across to fire a throw but then slips. Fires it well wide of the stumps at the bowler's end.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Innovative. Full and around middle, Sarkar brings out his reverse sweep and gets it miles over backward point!