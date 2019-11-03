A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 4.3 overs, Bangladesh, chasing a target of 149, are 28/1. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Bangladesh, 2019. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Bangladesh, 2019 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Bangladesh, 2019 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
4.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX.
3.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to backward point.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Naim misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads to short third man. Sarkar charges down for the single but is sent back. Chahal at short third man looks to throw but Rohit Sharma at first slip comes in his way, who ducks just in time. Sundar then signals to Chahal to just calm down and not throw. Everyone is smiling.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Poor from India. Naim tucks it towards short mid-wicket and sets off for a quick single. Shivam Dube charges in from square leg and fires a throw towards the bowler. But Sundar takes his eyes off and the ball hits the stumps. It ricochets away towards mid-wicket and Sundar himself has to go after it. The batsmen take the second.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Sarkar pushes this towards covers for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, Naim looks to flick but the ball swings in like a banana, takes the inside edge and hits the pads.
2.5 overs (0 Run) That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads.
2.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched with soft hands towards cover for a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Naim looks to drive but gets an outside edge towards third man. A run taken.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Naim swings hard but misses.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air, but safe! Outside off, turning away, Naim looks to punch but is not in control. The ball goes between cover and point and the batsmen take a couple.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Fired in the blockhole, dug out back to the bowler.
1.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched that ball through the off side. They pick up a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around off, pulled to deep mid on for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
Washington Sundar to share the new ball with Deepak Chahar.
0.6 over (0 Run) Down the leg side, moving down, Sarkar misses his flick and is hit on the pads. A wicket-taking opening over from Deepak.
0.6 over (1 Run) WIDE. Full and miles outside off, left alone.
Soumya Sarkar walks in at number 3, replacing Das.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! Caught! India get the first wicket in the first over, just like Bangladesh. A bit of an indecision for Liton. A length ball outside off, Das looks to punch, but is not sure whether to go aerial or play it along the ground. In the end, just plays tame chip shot which finds KL moving to his left from cover. 141 needed from 115 balls.
0.4 over (1 Run) Around middle, worked wide of mid on for a run.
0.3 over (1 Run) Full again, on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done. Full and on middle, Das flicks it through mid-wicket and the outfield does the rest.
0.1 over (2 Runs) Full and outside off, swinging away, Das reaches out and drives it between cover and mid off for a couple. Bangladesh are underway.
The players are back out in the middle. Liton Das and Mohammad Naim are the openers for Bangladesh. Deepak Chahar will bowl with the new ball first yup.