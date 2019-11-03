Follow the India vs Bangladesh, 2019 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, Bangladesh, chasing a target of 149, are 102/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Bangladesh, 2019 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Mushfiqur cuts it but there is a man at deep point so just a single. End of a very good over from Khalle. Just 5 off it.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Sarkar looks to glance it but the ball goes off his thigh pad. They take a leg bye.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Khaleel bangs another one short. This is around the body, Mushfiqur plays the no-look pull towards fine leg for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Mushfiqur looks to play the upper cut but misses.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Appeal but a hopeful one. Good length ball way outside off, Sarkar comes in and looks to ramp it over fine leg. The ball hits him on the pads and rolls over to the off side. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit Sarkar would have been in trouble.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Mushfiqur dabs it towards third man for a single.
Khaleel Ahmed is back on. 1-0-7-0 so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker on off, Mushfiqur squeezes it to point and keeps the strike.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Sarkar follows the maximum with a single towards sweeper cover.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Flighted on off, Sarkar comes down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and demolishes it over mid-wicket for a maximum!
13.3 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! Floated on middle and leg, Mushfiqur comes down the track and looks to clear long on. He does not time it well and luckily for him the ball falls short of long on.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Sarkar pulls it uppishly towards mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Very good fielding. Floated around off, Sarkar hits it hard wide of long off. Shivam Dube standing at wide long off manages to keep it away from the ropes with a good dive. Two taken.
Change of ends for Krunal Pandya.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Sarkar pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Slower through the air on off, Sarkar looks to defend but misses as the ball spins away.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and fuller outside off, Mushfiqur strokes it to point for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Smart bowling this. Sundar sees Sarkar make room by moving away from the stumps. So he fires one close to his body. Soumya manages to squeeze it towards point and take a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Sarkar cuts it but straight to Dhawan at point.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Mushfiqur dabs it to short third man for a single.
Washington Sundar is back. 3-0-21-0 so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Milks this to long on and keeps the strike.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Rahim looks to defend but the ball spins away.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Mushfiqur flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Sarkar comes down the track and looks to flick but the ball goes towards third man off the outside edge for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mushfiqur flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mushfiqur goes after Chahal straightaway in this over. Flatter on middle and leg, Rahim gets down on one knee and sweeps it over short fine leg for a boundary.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Rahim punches it towards cover and keeps the strike.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Mushfiqur keeps it out.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept and swept fine. Flighted on middle and leg, Mushfiqur gets down on one knee and sweeps it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe. Floated on off, Sarkar comes down the track and looks to go over long off. He does not time it well and luckily for him it falls well short of the man coming from long off.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Mushfiqur runs it down to third man for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, Mushfiqur pushes it to cover.