149 to win then. Momentum is with India. The pitch is on the slower side. Bangladesh are without Tamim and Shakib. This could be a real tussle. Stay tuned...
Afif Hossain says that he is very happy. Stresses that he was only looking to bowl dot balls. On the team's game plan, Hossain says that they practiced here for 3 days and accordingly acclimatized to the conditions. Believes that the pitch is good and 149 is chaseable, if they get a good start with the bat.
Superb bowling by Bangladesh. It is never easy to restrict the big batting line-up of India but the young turks did their job and almost did it to perfection. Only Shafiul and Al-Amin's leakage of runs caused some trouble, which forces us to ask as to why didn't Mustafizur bowl his full quota of overs? Debutant Afif Hossain impressed too, with 1/11 in 3 overs, one of the key architects in stifling India. Here he is, talking to Murali Kartik.
A bizarre batting display by India. They never looked to set the tone once Rohit Sharma was dismissed early and only Shreyas Iyer injected some momentum in the innings. Shikhar Dhawan tried to stay till the end but was run out. In the end, as small but crucial partnership of 28 in just 10 balls saw the score reaching close to 150.
Momentum. How important is the word? Perhaps a lot. India were going nowhere with their innings in the first 18 overs but the last 12 balls might have just given them a fair chance in this game now. 155 is the average score in the first innings of the Indian T20 League at this venue, so India definitely have a par score.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A biggie to finish the innings! Short and around middle, Krunal pulls this into oblivion over mid-wicket! 30 runs from the final two overs and INDIA FINISH ON 148/6!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Dropped short, heaved towards deep mid-wicket for one.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MAJESTIC! Full and outside off, Sundar backs away and plays this as clean as a whistle over long off!
19.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, heaved towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, tickled fine for a single. A leg bye signalled.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Krunal misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads to the off side. A leg bye taken. The bowler thinks about the review with his captain but does not take it. Seemed to be pitching outside leg.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! IMPERIOUS! Boy, this boy can bat. Fractionally short in length, around middle, Sundar rocks back and pulls it massively over mid-wicket! 14 runs and a wicket from the over, the most expensive of the innings. Shafiul finishes with figures of 4-0-36-2.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, KP looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards cover. A run taken.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! A short ball, outside off, Krunal leaps and guides it over backward point for a boundary!
18.3 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
Washington Sundar is the new man in. 10 balls left.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught at the boundary! Pant holes out. A short ball, Rishabh looks to pull but kind of miscues it. However, the ball travels at lightning speed. It seems like it will clear the ropes but finds Mohammad Naim at wide long on. The batsmen do not cross ends either. A bizarre knock by Pant.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a couple.
Shafiul Islam is back on. 3-0-22-1 so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman appears to have been struck on the thigh pad. One run added to the total. Leg bye signalled by the umpire.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, 113.7 kph, Pant swings hard but misses. The ball just misses the leg stump!
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not quite how he intended to, but definitely where he intended to. Pant looks to pull it over fine leg but is cramped for room. The ball takes the glove and goes over the keeper to the fence behind.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped through square leg for a single.
Al-Amin Hossain returns. 2-0-7-0 so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, Krunal taps it towards third man for one to get off the mark.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Pant waits for the ball to come to him this time, opens the face of the bat and guides it late to third man for a run.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A wild slog. Slower ball, 123.5 kph, fuller in length outside off, RP swings wildly but misses.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off, cuts in a long way, Rishabh looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Outstanding batting. A short ball outside off, Pant cuts it beautifully and gets it behind point!
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Good batting. A length ball, around middle, Pant works this through mid-wicket and runs hard to come back for the second.
Krunal Pandya walks in at number 7, replacing Dube. Mustafizur Rahman is back as well. 1-0-7-0 so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stunning return catch! Afif, take a bow. That is out of the world stuff. A length ball, around middle, Dube looks to work it to the leg side but is early into the shot. The ball holds onto the surface and hence, induces a leading edge. Lobs straight back and for a second, it seems like it will surpass the bowler. But young Afif leaps in the air, sticks out his right hand and takes a blinder!
15.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Pant rocks back and cuts it through the covers!
15.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushes through mid on for a single.