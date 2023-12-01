India will look for an improved bowling performances as they look to seal the series against Australia with a win in the 4th T20I in Raipur. The hosts' young bowling unit, which has been under the pump, will look to better its death overs performance. Australia, on the other hand, will line-up with a fresh looking team as Cricket Australia (CA) released many of its top players including Maxwell midway into the series keeping in mind their workload and fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup. Shreyas Iyer will be available for selection having been rested for the first three games. He is expected to replace Tilak Varma in the playing XI.

When will the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be played on Friday, December 1.

Where will the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

What time will the India vs Australia, 4th T20I match start?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Australia, 4th T20I match?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

Where can I watch India vs Australia, 4th T20I match for free?

The India vs Australia, 4th T20I match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

