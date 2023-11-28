With two wins in two matches, Team India is off to a flying start in the 5-match T20I series against Australia. Despite fielding a team mostly consisting of youngsters, the hosts have done really well as they took on T20 world champions Australia. India can go on to seal the fate of the series as they take on the Aussies for the 3rd match of the series in Guwahati. As the fans anticipate the enthralling contest between the two teams, could rain impact proceedings?

Rain threat loomed large on the 2nd T20I between India and Australia but it doesn't look like it will have a role to play when the two teams square off at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

According to AccuWeather, there's just a 1% chance of rain during the afternoon in Guwahati. In the evening, the chance slightly increases to 2%.

India's captain for the series, Suryakumar Yadav has performed the leadership duties quite well and the fact that the players take much of the pressure off him has further allowed him to showcase his leadership skills.

"The boys aren't putting too much pressure on me, they're taking responsibility. I told them before the toss to be prepared to bat first. There was a lot of dew after three overs, told the boys to back themselves. When I saw Rinku in the last game, the composure was brilliant," said Suryakumar in a post-match presentation after the second game.

Youngsters Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi have stepped up for the team in both matches, while, Surya wit his experience has contributed with the bat and added the finishing touches to India's innings.